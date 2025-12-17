AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
17.12.2025 12:03:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Shiba Inu 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Looking back at the last five years, it's clear that we've lived through a unique time with many challenges. There was the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by macroeconomic headwinds like supply chain issues, surging inflation, higher interest rates, and now waning consumer confidence. These were all on top of investors' minds at specific times.Through it all, cryptocurrencies have bounced around. But perhaps no token has generated wealth for its early adopters like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has. If you'd invested $1,000 in this meme coin exactly five years ago, here's how much you'd have today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
