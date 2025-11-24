AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
24.11.2025 13:00:00
If You'd Invested $10,000 in MP Materials Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
MP Materials (NYSE: MP) went public in November 2020 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). On the day of its listing on Nov. 18, 2020, shares of MP Materials closed at $15.09 apiece. Not much changed over the years, with the mining stock closing the last trading of 2024 at $15.60 per share.2025 has been a different ballgame altogether. MP Materials stock surged 500% at one point in the year and is up 263% as of this writing.If you'd invested $10,000 in MP Materials stock five years ago and remained invested, your money would be worth nearly $33,900 today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
