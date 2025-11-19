Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
19.11.2025 10:30:00
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Netflix (NFLX) 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Thanks to a history of disruption and innovation, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) now dominates the streaming media and entertainment landscape. It ended last year with more than 300 million global subscribers, and management expects the business to generate $45.1 billion in revenue in 2025. Along with taking care of business, this streaming stock has done a great job taking care of its shareholders. If you'd invested $10,000 in Netflix exactly 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.Image source: Netflix.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
