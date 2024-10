If You'd Invested $150 in Rivian Stock 3 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

There's no doubt about it: Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock has massive long-term upside potential. Its current market cap is just $13 billion -- $800 billion less than its biggest competitor in the electric vehicle (EV) space, Tesla. With new mass-market models on the way, we could see Rivian's valuation soar over the coming years. But how have the shares performed since the company went public roughly three years ago?Rivian held its initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 9, 2021, with a price of $78 per share, and closed that first trading day at just over $100. If you had invested $150 into the company when shares first debuted, though, your stake would be worth just $17 today. That's not a typo. In three years, your $150 stake would have shrunk to only $17.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool