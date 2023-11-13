13.11.2023 19:35:18

IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA announces annual General Meeting Resolutions

13-Nov-2023 / 19:35 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IGEA announces annual General Meeting Resolutions

 

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 13 November 2023. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) announced the annual General Meeting Resolution.

 

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 13 November 2023. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that the Annual General Meeting approved all the agenda resolutions. The minutes of the meeting are available at  igeapharma.nl/category/information-for-shareholders

 

 

***

 

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on CBD and other valuable vegetable extractions for health prevention, cosmeceuticaland other selected industries.Furthermore, IGEA operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimer’s prevention set (which includes ’Alz1’, an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded ‘Alz1 Tab’ designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future.

 

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

 

Contacts

Pierpaolo Cerani, CEO,cerani@igeapharma.nl

 

Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and either this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development, or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as maybe required by law.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: IGEA Pharma N.V.
Siriusdreef 17
2123 WT Hoofddorp
Netherlands
Phone: +31 23 568 9494
E-mail: info@igearesearch.com
Internet: www.igeapharma.nl
ISIN: NL0012768675
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange
