Immunome Aktie
WKN DE: A2QD9D / ISIN: US45257U1088
|
15.12.2025 21:14:23
Immunome Stock Surges 20% After Positive Phase 3 Data For Desmoid Tumor Drug
(RTTNews) - Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) shares jumped 20.44%, rising $4.00 to close at $23.57, following the company's announcement of positive topline results from its Phase 3 RINGSIDE trial evaluating varegacestat in patients with desmoid tumors.
The Phase 3 study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in tumor volume versus placebo, along with favorable secondary outcomes.
The results position varegacestat as a potential best-in-class oral treatment for this rare and difficult-to-treat condition, and meaningfully de-risk the program ahead of potential regulatory discussions.
IMNM trades within a 52-week range of approximately $7.50 - $25.10.
The sharp move underscores investor optimism around varegacestat's commercial potential and Immunome's transition into a late-stage clinical company with a near-term regulatory catalyst.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Immunome Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Immunome Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Immunome Inc Registered Shs
|22,82
|16,61%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit moderaten Verlusten -- ATX schließt stärker -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt knappe Gewinne verbuchte. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich etwas schwächer. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.