Immunome Aktie

Immunome für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QD9D / ISIN: US45257U1088

15.12.2025 21:14:23

Immunome Stock Surges 20% After Positive Phase 3 Data For Desmoid Tumor Drug

(RTTNews) - Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) shares jumped 20.44%, rising $4.00 to close at $23.57, following the company's announcement of positive topline results from its Phase 3 RINGSIDE trial evaluating varegacestat in patients with desmoid tumors.

The Phase 3 study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in tumor volume versus placebo, along with favorable secondary outcomes.

The results position varegacestat as a potential best-in-class oral treatment for this rare and difficult-to-treat condition, and meaningfully de-risk the program ahead of potential regulatory discussions.

IMNM trades within a 52-week range of approximately $7.50 - $25.10.

The sharp move underscores investor optimism around varegacestat's commercial potential and Immunome's transition into a late-stage clinical company with a near-term regulatory catalyst.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Immunome Inc Registered Shs 22,82 16,61% Immunome Inc Registered Shs

