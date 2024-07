Immuron Files Pre-IND Application For IMM-529 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Immuron (IMRN) said it has filed a pre-IND application with the FDA for IMM-529. The company is developing IMM-529 as an adjunctive therapy in combination with standard of care antibiotics for the prevention and/or treatment of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

Immuron is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases. It is collaborating with Dena Lyras and her team at Monash University, Australia to develop vaccines to produce bovine colostrum-derived antibodies.

