Indian Markets Closed For Independence Day

(RTTNews) - Indian stock exchanges, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), remain closed today on account of Independence Day.

Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives and commodity derivatives also remain shut for the day.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty eked out modest gains on Wednesday while the rupee gained 2 paise to close at 83.95 against the dollar.

Asian markets edged higher this morning, though overall gains remained capped as key indicators on China's economic activity missed expectations.

The dollar treaded water as Treasuries edged lower after a flat day on Wednesday. Oil was little changed after a two-day drop while gold ticked higher following two days of declines.

U.S. stocks ended a lackluster session mostly higher overnight as data showed consumer prices rose 2.9 percent year-over-year in July, down from 3 percent in June and the lowest reading since March 2021 - adding to bets of an interest rate cut at the Fed's September meeting.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth also slipped to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent in June, matching expectations.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally higher, and the S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent to close higher for the fifth consecutive session while the Dow inched up 0.6 percent.

European stocks gained for a second day running on Wednesday after the release of soft U.S. and U.K. inflation prints.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained half a percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 climbed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.