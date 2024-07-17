Indian Markets Closed For Muharram

(RTTNews) - Indian stock markets remain closed today on account of the Muharram festival.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Tuesday, giving up early gains. The rupee settled marginally higher at 83.58 against the dollar.

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning after U.S. shares advanced to fresh highs overnight on hopes for a soft landing of the world's largest economy.

The dollar was little changed, while gold rose further after climbing 2 percent to a record high as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slid to a four-month low of 4.16 percent.

Oil edged up slightly but hovered near a one-month low hit in the previous session on concerns about weakening demand growth in China.

U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session overnight as investors cheered encouraging earnings from the likes of UnitedHealth, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

Treasury yields extended recent declines as retail sales came in unchanged in June and a measure of homebuilder sentiment slipped to a 7-month low in July.

The Dow rallied 1.9 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent to reach new record closing highs while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.2 percent.

European stocks fell for a second straight session Tuesday, with luxury and commodity-related stocks falling on Chinese demand concerns and apprehensions over potential U.S. policy risks.

The pan European STOXX 600 declined 0.3 percent. The German DAX dipped 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 shed 0.7 percent.