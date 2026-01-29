29.01.2026 11:25:53

Indian Shares End Choppy Session Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares recovered from a weak start to end modestly higher on Thursday.

Benchmark indexes reversed early losses as the Economic Survey's First Advance Estimates put FY26 real GDP growth at 7.4 percent and Gross Value Added (GVA) growth at 7.3 percent, "reaffirming India's status as the fastest-growing major economy for the fourth consecutive year".

"India is an oasis of economic performance in the global scenario. The growth numbers stand out in comparison to any other part of the world," Chief Economic Adviser V.A. Anantha Nageswaran said.

The benchmark BSE Sensex gained 221.69 points, or 0.27 percent, to end the session at 82,566.37, after having fallen to a low of 81,707.94 earlier amid yen volatility, rising U.S.-Iran tensions and a looming U.S. government shutdown this week over DHS funding.

The broader NSE Nifty index dipped to an intraday low of 25,159.80 before reversing course to close up 76.15 points, or 0.30 percent, at 25,418.90 ahead of the ahead of the Union Budget due this weekend.

The BSE mid-cap index edged up by 0.1 percent while the small-cap index slipped 0.2 percent.

The market breath was weak on the BSE, with 2,529 shares falling while 1,708 shares rose and 152 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, NTPC, Eternal, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel surged 3-4 percent.

