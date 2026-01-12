Indian Shares Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Monday morning, with investors tracking global cues and earnings updates. After five successive days of declines, some bargin hunting is likely, but concerns about geopolitical tensions and tariffs may weigh and limit market's upside.

Quarterly earnings updates will be in focus. Tech majors Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies are scheduled to announce their October-December quarter results today.

Maharashtra Scooters, Gujarat Hotels, Krishna Phoschem and GTPL Hathway are among the other companies slated to report their quarterly earnings.

IREDA shares will be in focus after the company reported a 37.5% jump in net profit in the third quarter, compared to the year-ago period.

Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart retail chain, reported an 18.3% rise in consolidated profit in the third quarter compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, amid optimism about the outlook for interest rates after a report showed employment in the U.S. increased less than expected in December.

According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, investors are now betting on a 95.0% chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged at its upcoming January 27-28 meeting.

On Wall Street, the major averages all climbed firmly into positive territory on Friday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 reaching new record closing highs.

The Dow rose 237.96 points or 0.5% to 49,504.07, the Nasdaq advanced 191.33 points or 0.8% to 23,671.35 and the S&P 500 climbed 44.82 points or 0.7% to 6,966.28.

Indian shares closed notably lower on Friday, extending losses for a fifth consecutive session on heightened risk aversion due to geopolitical tensions, tariff-related concerns and continued foreign portfolio outflows.

The benchmark BSE Sensex plummeted 604.72 points, or 0.72%, to 83,576.24, while the broader NSE Nifty index fell 193.55 points, or 0.75%, to 25,683.30.