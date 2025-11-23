Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Aktie
ISIN: INE822E01011
|
23.11.2025 20:47:26
India's Supreme Court dominated by upper-caste Hindus
With Dalit Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai retiring, India's top court will be down to one Dalit and one woman — with most of the judges being upper-caste Hindu men. Is the court ready for more diversity?Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|
20.11.25
|Milan’s real estate corruption probe in doubt (Financial Times)
|
10.11.25
|The political risk to Trump from the Supreme Court ruling (Financial Times)
|
06.11.25