Indivior Plc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Indivior plc. (INDV.L) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $89 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $47 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Indivior plc. reported adjusted earnings of $123 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.2% to $317 million from $266 million last year.

Indivior plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $89 Mln. vs. $47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $317 Mln vs. $266 Mln last year.