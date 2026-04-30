Indivior Aktie
WKN DE: A3DWFC / ISIN: GB00BN4HT335
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30.04.2026 13:10:51
Indivior Plc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1
(RTTNews) - Indivior plc. (INDV.L) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $89 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $47 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Indivior plc. reported adjusted earnings of $123 million or $0.96 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 19.2% to $317 million from $266 million last year.
Indivior plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $89 Mln. vs. $47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $317 Mln vs. $266 Mln last year.
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