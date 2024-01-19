19.01.2024 08:25:10

INFICON Acquires all Assets of Smart Manufacturing Software Specialist FabTime

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, January 19, 2024

INFICON strengthens its position as a provider of semiconductor Smart manufacturing software with the acquisition of all assets of FabTime Inc, San Luis Obispo, CA/USA effective January 18, 2024. The two parties have agreed not to disclose any financial aspects of the transaction.

Founded in 1999, FabTime is a niche provider of cycle time management software and consulting services to semiconductor manufacturers enabling improvements in cycle time, capacity, productivity, and profitability. FabTime’s software and expertise is used by front-end and back-end factories in North America and in over 15 countries worldwide.

The addition of FabTime to the growing Smart Manufacturing suite of products at INFICON supports its mission to enable truly autonomous semiconductor manufacturing. Together, INFICON and FabTime provide the most comprehensive industrial engineering software suite and expertise available to the semiconductor industry.

“We are excited to welcome FabTime,” said Oliver Wyrsch, CEO of INFICON. “The acquisition of FabTime is the latest step in our vision to provide the industry’s most advanced factory optimization and process control solution in the market for the fully interconnected, and AI-enhanced fab of the future.”

About INFICON
INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing /Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com

This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


