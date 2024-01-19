|
19.01.2024 08:25:10
INFICON Acquires all Assets of Smart Manufacturing Software Specialist FabTime
|
INFICON Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Corporate Contact
Announcement of Inficon Holding AG
INFICON strengthens its position as a provider of semiconductor Smart manufacturing software with the acquisition of all assets of FabTime Inc, San Luis Obispo, CA/USA effective January 18, 2024. The two parties have agreed not to disclose any financial aspects of the transaction.
Founded in 1999, FabTime is a niche provider of cycle time management software and consulting services to semiconductor manufacturers enabling improvements in cycle time, capacity, productivity, and profitability. FabTime’s software and expertise is used by front-end and back-end factories in North America and in over 15 countries worldwide.
The addition of FabTime to the growing Smart Manufacturing suite of products at INFICON supports its mission to enable truly autonomous semiconductor manufacturing. Together, INFICON and FabTime provide the most comprehensive industrial engineering software suite and expertise available to the semiconductor industry.
“We are excited to welcome FabTime,” said Oliver Wyrsch, CEO of INFICON. “The acquisition of FabTime is the latest step in our vision to provide the industry’s most advanced factory optimization and process control solution in the market for the fully interconnected, and AI-enhanced fab of the future.”
Communication calendar 2023/2024
INFICON's communication calendar is continuously updated and can be found in the Investor Relations section of the INFICON website or directly at https://ir.inficon.com/financial-calendar/.
Information by e-mail
The latest information from INFICON will be sent to you automatically by e-mail if you register for this service in the Investors section of the INFICON website. https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/
About INFICON
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INFICON Holding AG
|Hintergasse 15 B
|7310 Bad Ragaz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|0813004980
|Fax:
|081 300 49 88
|E-mail:
|matthias.troendle@inficon.com
|Internet:
|www.inficon.com
|ISIN:
|CH0011029946
|Valor:
|1102994
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1818489
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1818489 19.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Inficon AG (N)mehr Nachrichten
|
08:25
|INFICON Acquires all Assets of Smart Manufacturing Software Specialist FabTime (EQS Group)
|
18.01.24
|SPI-Papier Inficon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Inficon-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Anleger in Zürich halten sich zurück: SPI startet in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|INFICON: Preliminary Year-End 2023 Results; Communication Calendar 2024 (EQS Group)
|
11.01.24
|SPI-Titel Inficon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Inficon-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.24
|SPI-Handel aktuell: SPI klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.24
|Schwache Performance in Zürich: SPI sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
04.01.24
|SPI-Titel Inficon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Inficon von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Inficon AG (N)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inficon AG (N)
|534,50
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen erreichen neue Rekorde -- ATX geht minimal fester ins Wochenende -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel am Freitag im Handelsverlauf zurück. An der Wall Street dominieren am Freitag die Bullen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.