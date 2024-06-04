|
04.06.2024 11:00:00
Inheritance in Java, Part 1: The extends keyword
Java supports class reuse through inheritance and composition. This two-part tutorial teaches you how to use inheritance in your Java programs.What you'll learn in this Java tutorialThe first half of this introduction to Java inheritance teaches you how to use the extends keyword to derive a child class from a parent class, invoke parent class constructors and methods, and override methods:What is inheritance in Java?Single inheritance and multiple inheritanceHow to use the extends keyword in JavaUnderstanding Java class hierarchyWhen to use method overriding vs. method overloading download Get the codeDownload the source code for example applications in this tutorial. Created by Jeff Friesen.What is inheritance in Java?Inheritance is a programming construct that software developers use to establish is-a relationships between categories. Inheritance enables us to derive more specific categories from more generic ones. The more specific category is a kind of the more generic category. For example, a checking account is a kind of account in which you can make deposits and withdrawals. Similarly, a truck is a kind of vehicle used for hauling large items.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%