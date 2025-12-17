Inhibrx Advances INBRX-106, Ozekibart Programs, Key Milestones Expected Next Year

(RTTNews) - Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (INBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is advancing its INBRX-106 and Ozekibart programs, with key milestones expected next year.

INBRX-106 is a specially designed drug that activates a protein called OX40, which helps boost the immune system's response against cancer. It is being tested in combination with Merck's blockbuster drug Keytruda to treat advanced or solid tumours, mainly head and neck cancer (HNSCC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

A phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating INBRX-106 in combination with Keytruda versus Keytruda as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable or metastatic HNSCC is ongoing. The phase 2 portion of the trial has recruited 46 of the 60 patients, and enrollment in this part of the trial is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2026.

The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 portion of this trial is overall response rate, supported by secondary endpoints of duration of response, progression-free survival and safety.

INBRX-106 in combination with Keytruda is also being tested in a phase 1/2 trial in patients with checkpoint inhibitor-refractory or relapsed non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Enrollment in this study was completed last month, reaching the target of 34 patients. Primary endpoints for this cohort are objective response rate, disease control rate, duration of response and safety.

The current datasets for both HNSCC and NSCLC trials lack sufficient maturity to conclude the viability of INBRX-106, according to the company.

Inhibrx expects that in the second half of 2026, the data should be mature enough to inform whether INBRX-106, in combination with Keytruda, demonstrates superior efficacy and sustained clinical benefit relative to the current standard of care.

Up next is Ozekibart, which, in combination with chemotherapy regimen FOLFIRI, is under a phase 1/2 trial in heavily pretreated (third and fourth line) advanced or metastatic, unresectable colorectal cancer. The company anticipates that progression-free survival data from this trial will reach maturity in Q2 2026, with an update expected to be provided at that time.

Ozekibart is also being tested in a Phase 1/2 trial in combination with irinotecan and temozolomide (IRI/TMZ) for advanced or metastatic, unresectable, relapsed, or refractory Ewing sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone and soft tissue cancer. Enrollment in this study is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026. Assuming the current response and duration trends continue for Ozekibart in Ewing sarcoma, Inhibrx plans to meet with the FDA in the second half of 2026 to discuss an accelerated approval pathway for this indication.

INBX closed Tuesday's trading at $81.57, up 7.03%.