Inogen Appoints Eric Pauls as Vice President of Sales, North America

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced the appointment of Eric Pauls as Vice President of Sales, North America, effective September 3, 2024. Mr. Pauls joins Inogen from RQM+, where he served as Chief Customer Officer.

Kevin Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inogen said, "We are excited to welcome Eric to the Inogen team. With over 20 years of experience driving growth and leading high-performing teams in the respiratory care business, his leadership will be instrumental as we expand our product offerings and solutions for patients with respiratory conditions in the United States.”

"Eric’s extensive experience at Tactile Medical and Philips will be a powerful addition to our existing U.S. business-to-business and prescriber sales teams. As we advance towards the introduction of Simeox to the U.S. market, Eric’s experience with the respiratory business will help us facilitate a strong and effective rollout,” said Gregoire Ramade, Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Pauls brings more than two decades of executive sales and business development experience to help drive and support current and future growth. He previously worked as a senior sales executive at Tactile Medical, where he was directly responsible for P&L management, business development, portfolio expansion, and annual operating plan creation. Pauls is known for his ability to serve as a trusted advisor to key customers, peers, and his team. In his previous role as an executive sales leader of Philips, he was accountable for driving the annual operating plan, business development, sales excellence, and operational compliance.

"I am thrilled to join the dedicated and customer-focused team at Inogen,” said Pauls, "I look forward to utilizing my expertise in the respiratory segment to drive growth and deliver best-in-class products and service for respiratory patients and our customers.”

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN) is a leading global medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen supports patient respiratory care by developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative best-in-class portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Inogen partners with patients, prescribers, home medical equipment providers, and distributors to make its oxygen therapy products widely available allowing patients the chance to remain ambulatory while managing the impact of their disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements with respect to the announced changes to management; statements concerning or implying Inogen’s future financial performance; the ability of management personnel to contribute to the execution of Inogen’s strategic plans and goals. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes,” "anticipates,” "plans,” "expects,” "will,” "intends,” "potential,” "possible,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to, risks related to its announced management and organizational changes, and risks arising from the possibility that Inogen will not realize anticipated future financial performance or strategic goals. In addition, Inogen's business is subject to numerous additional risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks relating to market acceptance of its products; competition; its sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; its planned sales, marketing, and research and development activities; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, its products; seasonal variations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; risks associated with international operations; and the possibility that Inogen will not realize anticipated revenue from recent or future technology acquisitions or that expenses and costs related thereto will exceed Inogen’s expectations. Information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other information affecting Inogen’s business operating results are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the calendar quarter ended June 30, 2024 and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Inogen disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

