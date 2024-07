Inozyme's INZ-701 Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ABCC6 Deficiency

(RTTNews) - Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY) announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has granted Fast Track designation to INZ-701 for the treatment of ABCC6 Deficiency.

CEO and Chairman of Inozyme Pharma, Douglas A. Treco, highlighted the significance of the Fast Track designation in recognizing the potential of INZ-701 as a crucial therapy for patients with ABCC6 Deficiency, particularly pediatric patients who face an elevated risk of stroke, and severe neurological, and cardiovascular diseases.

The company anticipates presenting its development strategies to regulatory bodies and finalizing plans for a pivotal study involving pediatric patients with ABCC6 Deficiency by the end of 2024.