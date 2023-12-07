Insight Earns Top Score on HRC Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a global Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, has received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

For a second year in a row, Insight earned the Equality 100 Award designation for satisfying all CEI criteria. The CEI rates U.S.-based companies on their non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

"Achieving a perfect score on the HRC Corporate Equality Index is another significant milestone for Insight. We actively support the LGBTQIA+ community by showcasing an equitable workplace that empowers everyone to be their genuine selves,” said Jen Vasin, Insight global chief human resources officer. "An inclusive workplace encourages a blend of individuality and collaboration that leads to a happier place to work, better results for our business, increased innovation and stronger relationships with clients. Our teammates know their personal growth and well-being is a priority here, and their voices are heard, represented and respected.”

Insight fosters diversity, equity and inclusion through its InsightAlly charter, encouraging teammates to stand up for each other and cultivate a welcoming environment. The company promotes resource groups like Insight Stands Out — providing resources, volunteer opportunities and professional development for LGBTQIA+ teammates and allies — and sponsors Girls Who Code’s mission to close the gender gap in technology for women and nonbinary individuals. Insight also maintains a Diversity & Inclusion mentoring program, supplier diversity program office, and programs to support board diversity.

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion,” said RaShawn "Shawnie” Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign senior director of workplace equality. "While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion.”

For more information, read the 2023 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report, visit insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT. The Human Rights Campaign’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index can be viewed at www.hrc.org/cei.

