Insperity’s Community Heroes Program Marks 5-Year Anniversary

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions for America’s best businesses, marks the five-year anniversary of its Community Heroes program and announces 2022 recipients, including CEEK, LLC; Housing on Merit; Omni2Max; and SAFEchild.

"The Insperity Community Heroes program was designed to extend the company’s mission of helping businesses succeed so communities prosper by honoring clients that emulate Insperity’s mission and core values in their day-to-day efforts,” said Steve Arizpe, Insperity President and Chief Operating Officer. "The exceptional work recipients do to make life better for their employees, clients and communities serves as an inspiration to us all, as they prove to be successful in both business and philanthropic initiatives.”

For-profit and nonprofit clients are nominated for the Community Heroes program by Insperity employees based on their deep knowledge of what makes businesses successful and communities prosperous. The selection committee evaluates the nominated clients according to the following criteria:

For-profit companies – entrepreneurship, innovation and job creation.

Nonprofit organizations – innovation, collaboration and missional impact.

Honorees are selected from each category receive a $5,000 donation to a charity of their choice, which is presented during the Hometown Heroes celebration events. Since the program’s inception in 2018, 22 clients have been recognized and the program has donated more than $154,000 to the community, including matching donations from recipients.

During the last five years, the Insperity Community Heroes program has made great strides to shine a spotlight on clients committed to taking care of their people and making a difference in the community, which aligns with Insperity’s mission and core values. The program underscores the critical role relationships play between employers, employees and communities to form long-lasting bonds that result in mutual success.

The 2022 Insperity Community Heroes listed below follow in the tradition of making a business and philanthropic impact in their daily operations.

With a mission to help organizations redefine and pursue organizational wellness, CEEK LLC not only promotes inspired workforces that serve conscious organizations, but the company also makes a significant impact in the community. For more than a decade, CEEK, LLC has organized Santa Stumble and/or Soccer with Santa events to raise funds to adopt the wishes of children facing life-threatening illnesses, in addition to contributing directly to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

Housing on Merit (HOM) is a nonprofit organization that creates a bridge to permanent affordable housing for vulnerable populations. HOM recognized an urgent need to reduce the number of female veterans experiencing homelessness in Southern California, so they launched the Awards of Merit for Housing Assistance program to help unsheltered female veterans in San Diego secure permanent housing.

Omni2Max provides clients with the best professional solutions at the right time, using the right technology at the right cost. The company’s founder, Allen Maxwell, has been a longstanding resource in the community and serves as a professional mentor for numerous business owners nationally by sharing his industry knowledge/experience and providing support, guidance and advice. The company has a history of giving back to the community via time and monetary resources.

With a belief that every child has the right to mature in an environment free from abuse and neglect, SAFEchild (Stop Abuse for Every Child) was founded by the Junior League of Raleigh in 1992 to eliminate child abuse in Wake County, North Carolina. The organization protects 12,000 children annually through its school-based Funny Tummy Feelings program and supports and educates 1,650 parents and caregivers through its parenting programs. Nearly 400 children are evaluated at the nationally accredited SAFEchild Advocacy Center when there is suspicion of sexual abuse, physical abuse and/or severe neglect.

