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WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
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29.05.2026 00:31:00
Intel Has Tripled in 2026. Here's 1 Reason It Could Keep Going.
A year ago, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) looked like a company investors had given up on. Its stock briefly traded below $18, its foundry business was bleeding cash, and rivals had lapped it in the race to power artificial intelligence (AI). So far in 2026, though, the chipmaker has staged one of the more improbable comebacks in big tech, with shares up about 225% as of this writing.Plenty of headlines have fueled the move. There's a reported preliminary agreement to make chips for Apple, a tie-up with Elon Musk's sprawling "Terafab" project, and a number of significant supply deals with cloud customers. But strip those away and one argument keeps surfacing as the reason the rally could have legs: a shift in where AI workloads run that may finally play to Intel's oldest strength.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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