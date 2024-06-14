Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
14.06.2024 09:00:00

INTENDED NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

14 JUNE 2024

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

INTENDED NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

Northern 2 VCT PLC ("the Company”) is pleased to announce that it will appoint Thomas Chambers to the board as a non-executive director and as a member of the Company’s audit, nomination and management engagement committees with effect from 19 June 2024.

Thomas Chambers retired on 5 June 2024 from the board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC where he served as a non-executive director, most recently as Chair of Audit and Senior Independent Director.

Thomas has held senior executive roles in a range of industries including technology, communications, recruitment and financial services. As CFO and Head of Software Engineering at mobile operating systems provider Symbian, he oversaw the early development of mobile operating systems for smartphones. Previous experience also includes roles at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, Price Waterhouse and Robert Walters where he was CFO.

He has extensive NED and advisory experience, often with companies looking to deploy technology to grow their businesses and continues to act as an adviser to several private companies.

Thomas currently sits on the board of trustees of UCAS where he chairs both the Finance and Remuneration committees, the council of the University of Gloucestershire and was previously on the council of the University of Surrey.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, an Associate of the Association of Corporate Treasurers, a Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology and is an Honorary Doctor of the University of Surrey.

There are no other disclosures required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13 R of the Listing Rules in relation to Thomas Chambers’ appointment.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Northern 2 VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Northern 2 VCT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Northern 2 VCT PLC 0,52 -1,89% Northern 2 VCT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise unter 18.000 Punkte -- US-Indizes in Rot -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gibt im Freitagshandel deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso kräftige Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es ebenfalls abwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen