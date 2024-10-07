Interactive Brokers Announces Trading in Election Forecast Contracts Surpasses 1,000,000 on Successful Launch

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced significant investor interest in Forecast Contracts related to the 2024 US election. Since their launch on October 3, 2024, over 1,000,000 Election Forecast Contracts have been traded. These contracts allow eligible US investors to trade predictions on political outcomes, as well as economic data releases and climate indicators, via the ForecastEx exchange.

Thomas Peterffy, Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers, commented, "We’ve seen substantial demand for election-focused contracts on our platform in just a short time. This interest underscores the growing relevance of political prediction markets. As the elections approach, we are pleased to offer investors a straightforward way to hedge against political volatility and take positions on key political, economic, and environmental outcomes.”

Available Election Forecast Contracts:

Investors can trade on the following 2024 US election outcomes:

Will Kamala Harris win the US Presidential Election?

Will Donald Trump win the US Presidential Election?

Will the Democratic Party win a majority in the US House of Representatives?

Will the Democratic Party win a majority in the US Senate?

Key Senate races, including Arizona, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

How It Works:

Forecast Contracts provide an easy way to take a position on political events. For example, if an investor believes the US Senate will be under Democratic control in 2025, they can buy a "yes” contract. If they expect a different outcome, they can purchase a "no” contract. Prices range from $0.02 to $0.99, reflecting market consensus on the likelihood of each event. A correct prediction settles at $1, while an incorrect one settles at $0.

Additionally, investors earn a 4.33% APY incentive coupon on the daily closing value of their positions.

Who Can Participate:

Forecast Contracts on election events are available only to eligible US residents. ForecastEx LLC, the operator of these contracts, is a CFTC-regulated, wholly-owned subsidiary of Interactive Brokers.

For live market prices and additional information, visit IBKR ForecastTrader.

