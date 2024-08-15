Interactive Brokers Expands Overnight Trading to Include CFDs on US Stocks and ETFs

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the expansion of its overnight trading offering to include Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on US stocks and ETFs. In addition to US Stocks, ETFs, and Index Options, this expansion allows clients to trade CFDs on US equities around the clock, five days a week, providing exceptional flexibility and access to US markets.

The introduction of US stock CFDs to overnight trading builds on Interactive Brokers' commitment to offering clients comprehensive and innovative trading solutions. Clients can now trade CFDs on over 3,500 US stocks and ETFs during overnight trading hours, from 8:00 pm to 3:50 am ET, Sunday to Friday.

This new offering is particularly valuable for global investors, enabling them to react to news and market events in real time, regardless of their local time zone. With overnight trading of CFDs on US stocks and ETFs, Interactive Brokers continues to empower its clients with the tools needed to succeed in a global financial environment.

"With the growing popularity and increase in overnight trading volumes, expanding our offerings to include CFDs on US equities is a strategic enhancement," said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. "Our clients can now use the leverage of CFDs in overnight trading hours, enabling them to respond swiftly to market movements and optimize their trading strategies at any time, day or night. This added flexibility ensures our clients can capitalize on global investment opportunities."

CFDs provide an alternative to traditional stock trading with margin, offering leveraged exposure to the US equity market without owning the underlying asset. With lower margin requirements and no borrowing costs, traders can manage risk more effectively and optimize capital efficiency.

For more information on Interactive Brokers' overnight trading offerings, please visit:

United Kingdom – Overnight Trading

Europe – Overnight Trading

Singapore – Overnight Trading

Australia – Overnight Trading

Japan – Overnight Trading

The Best Informed Investors Choose Interactive Brokers

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240815990058/en/