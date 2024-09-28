|
28.09.2024 09:47:00
Interest Rates Are Finally Dropping. Here Are 3 Stocks Ready to Fly.
On Sept. 18, the Federal Reserve voted to lower interest rates for the first time in four years. There are certain stocks that can benefit from this move.But first, I should temper expectations. For starters, investors shouldn't get too hung up on interest rates because they aren't predictable. Even voting members of the Federal Reserve are often wrong when it comes to forecasting interest rates a year in advance. Most people aren't going to have more insight than the Federal Reserve itself. Therefore, predicting where interest rates will be in a year or two is nothing more than a coin flip.Moreover, interest rates can't fix a bad business. For this reason, investors still need to work hard at identifying strong secular trends and good businesses in these spaces.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heremehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Heremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!