Interoil appoints new CFO

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA announces the appointment of Mr. Pablo Creta as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company following the resignation presented by Mr. Gonzalo Ricci. The appointment is effective today.

Mr. Creta has a Bachelor degree from Universidad de San Andrés, Argentina, and a Master of Commerce degree from the University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia. His professional experience includes positions in private equity and capital markets in Latin America and Australia. In addition, Pablo served for several years as both General Manager and CFO of the Company.

Hugo Quevedo, Chair of the Board, commented:

"We are happy of welcoming Pablo back in Interoil. His knowledge will increase the strength of our financial and reporting capabilities.”

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

