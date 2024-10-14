Inventiva Shares Surge In Pre-market After Securing Finance To Advance NATiV3 Phase 3 MASH Study

(RTTNews) - Shares of Inventiva S.A (IVA) were rallying more than 50 percent in pre-market on Monday after the company secured 94.1 million euros of a multi-tranche equity financing of up to 348 million euros.

A major portion of this funding from both new and existing investors is expected to be used to finance the company's Phase 3 NATiV3 study evaluating lanifibranor in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

"I am very pleased to announce this important financing at a critical juncture for the Company. This reflects the confidence of the participating investors and our partner CTTQ in the value of lanifibranor as a breakthrough therapy for patients suffering from MASH. The total proceeds from the financing will support the MASH program and subsequent filing for marketing approval, along with preparations for the potential commercialization of lanifibranor"

Inventiva stock had closed at $1.89, up 12.5 percent on Friday. It has traded in the range of 1.53 - 4.75 in the last 1 year.