24.07.2024 17:45:12
Invibes Advertising : Sales in H1 2024 down 1.8% compared with H1 2023.
Invibes Advertising NV
Press release
Sales in H1 2024 down 1.8% compared with H1 2023
London, 24 July 2024 – INVIBES ADVERTISING (Invibes), an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, announces its turnover for the first half of 2024.
Sales Performance
H1 2024, Invibes recorded sales of €11.7 million, a 1.8% decline compared to the same period in 2023 (pro forma¹). This decrease was primarily due to operational challenges across sales within the French market. This has now been addressed with additional hirings and organisational changes across the sales team. Management believes that these changes will lead to a more robust operation in France for the second half of the year.
Market Performance Highlights
Strategic Initiatives
Outlook
Invibes remains committed to strengthening its market position through targeted recruitment, geographical expansion, GenAI incorporation, and innovative vertical solutions development. These strategic initiatives are expected to drive future growth and enhance our competitive edge in the digital advertising landscape.
Next publication: interim results 2024, 23 October 2024 (after market close).
About Invibes Advertising
Invibes Advertising (Invibes) is an international technology company specialising in digital advertising innovation.
Founded on the philosophy that advertising efficiency comes from being truly innovative and naturally engaging to users, Invibes has developed an integrated technology platform for brands to reach consumers through impactful in-feed advertising.
Invibes delivers advertising that creates positive attention by harnessing the power of big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services.
Pioneering the way in sustainable advertising, Invibes also offers a unique solution to offset campaign emissions through its Carbon-Neutral label.
In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people. At Invibes we strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and #GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.
Want to hear more about Invibes? Visit: www.invibes.com
Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316)
Read our latest press releases at:
https://www.invibes.com/investors.html
Follow the latest news about Invibes Advertising on:
LinkedIn @Invibes AdvertisingX @Invibes_adv
Financial & Corporate Contacts:
Kris Vlaemynck, co-CEO
