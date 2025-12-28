Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
29.12.2025 00:06:00
IonQ vs. Rigetti Computing: Which Quantum Stock Wins?
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) are two of the more prominent publicly traded stocks in the field of quantum computing.Without wading too deep into the weeds of quantum computing, the main difference between the two companies is that IonQ uses a trapped-ion system, whereas Rigetti uses superconducting qubits. What's important is the real-life applications of these technologies and their commercial viability. Both companies are targeting similar industries, spanning from AI to finance to defense to cybersecurity to manufacturing.
