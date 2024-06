Iovance Submits Marketing Authorization Application To European Medicines Agency For Lifileucel

(RTTNews) - Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) submitted a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for lifileucel, a TIL cell therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma previously treated with a PD-1 blocking antibody, and if BRAF V600 mutation positive, a BRAF inhibitor with or without a MEK inhibitor. The MAA submission is supported by positive clinical data from the C-144-01 clinical trial in patients with advanced post-anti-PD1 melanoma.

The company noted that, if approved, lifileucel will be the first and only approved therapy in this treatment setting in all European Union member states.

