ironSource Launches Updated ROAS Optimizer, Enabling Greater Visibility Into Campaign Performance

ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced a major update to its ROAS (Return On Ad Spend) Optimizer. ironSource is the first company to provide an area on its platform fully dedicated to ROAS optimization data - providing app marketers with a trend visualization and daily breakdown of their ROAS goal against ROAS performance over time.

The ROAS Optimizer allows app marketers to set a target ROAS goal, and then leave the engine to drive the highest scale possible while achieving the ROAS goal, saving hours of manual work. This latest update gives marketers the ability to get a visualization of the results of their campaigns over time, and the control to readjust their goals based on that data. This visibility into installs, spend, eCPI, current ROAS goals, effective ROAS goals over time and more, arms marketers with insights enabling them to learn from their campaigns’ performance and improve their user acquisition strategy.

"Ever since we've had access to the new ROAS performance page, we've been using it on a daily basis - it's been super helpful," said Mor Stone, VP Marketing at Innplay. "It gives us the full picture of our scale and performance compared with our target ROAS, which guides us in how to edit our goals. It's the first time we've had actionable insights into ROAS goals and it's empowered us to make informed decisions on our campaigns, improving our results."

"Automated optimization is key to scaling in today’s competitive UA market, which is why we’ve built numerous optimizers in different areas of our platform, be it for in-app advertising or on-device advertising,” explains Nimrod Zuta, VP Product at ironSource. "We also believe in arming our customers with as much information and visibility as possible, and this combination of automation and transparency is key to how we build our technology - it's why we’re constantly working on adapting our platform to deliver more data in a way that’s insightful and actionable.”

The update also includes self-serve capabilities, which allow marketers to optimize their ROAS goals and adjust campaigns directly on the platform. This update is one of many for the ROAS Optimizers, whose engines are updated almost every week, making them smarter and more efficient in helping advertisers increase the scale and quality of their campaigns.

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform for the App Economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the App Economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while enabling their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit www.is.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding ??Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These statements are intended to qualify for the "safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits and impacts of the testing tool. Words such as "expect,” "estimate,” "project,” "scale,” "budget,” "forecast,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "plan,” "may,” "will,” "could,” "should,” "believes,” "predicts,” "potential,” "continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements set forth in the Company’s SEC filings. ironSource cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Other than as may be required by applicable laws, ironSource does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005046/en/