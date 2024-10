Is Abbott Laboratories Stock a Buy?

If a company's history and track record were good enough reasons to buy its shares, it'd be easy to make a case for investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT). Abbott is a longtime leader in the healthcare sector, and has generally delivered excellent returns to long-term shareholders.However, that's no guarantee of future returns. And detractors will point out that Abbott has encountered some headwinds lately, especially on the legal and regulatory fronts. Is the company still worth a look if you're a long-term investor?Abbott Laboratories is one of the world's leading medical device makers. It routinely develops and markets newer products, and its portfolio boasts dozens of patented devices that generate consistent sales. However, Abbott also has its hands in three other segments: nutrition (where it is also one of the leaders), established pharmaceuticals, and diagnostics. Diversification has its perks; it allows the company not to be too reliant on a single business unit.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool