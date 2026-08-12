Aurora Cannabis Aktie
WKN DE: A2P4EC / ISIN: CA05156X8843
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12.08.2026 20:39:45
Is Acquiring Aurora Cannabis a Good Move for Curaleaf?
Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) has been aggressively pursuing Canadian-based cannabis producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) for well over a month. However, that hasn't been known to investors until recently, with Curaleaf now launching a hostile takeover attempt, as it claims Aurora hasn't been responding to its request for negotiation. "To date, Aurora has been unwilling to engage in constructive discussions," it states in its most recent press release.Aurora Cannabis, however, has been a poor-performing stock, falling an incredible 95% over the past five years. It has struggled to generate much in the way of growth, and it's frequently in the red. Is this really a good move for Curaleaf?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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