Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
20.05.2026 20:15:00
Is Alphabet Moving in on Nvidia's Territory?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has long been the "go-to" source for the top-performing artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) fuel unavoidable AI tasks, like the training of models or the inference process that guides them through problem-solving. All of this has pushed Nvidia to double- and triple-digit earnings growth in recent quarters -- and it's pushed the stock to a 600% gain over three years. Though Nvidia dominates this chip market, it isn't the only game in town. Many others, from dedicated chip designers like Advanced Micro Devices to major tech companies like Amazon, also compete in the space. So far, Nvidia, thanks to its first-to-market moves and commitment to innovation, has stayed ahead of rivals.But now, with a recent move, is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) moving in on Nvidia's territory? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neu