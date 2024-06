Is Annaly Capital Management About to Cut Its Dividend Again?

If there's one thing most dividend investors try to avoid at all costs, it is a dividend trap (a high-yield stock that is about to cut its dividend).Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), with its ultra-high 13% dividend yield, is flashing some important warning signs that it's about to spring its trap.Here's what you need to know before you buy Annaly Capital Management stock thinking you've found a reliable dividend stock for your portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel