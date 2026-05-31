Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
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31.05.2026 21:45:00
Is Archer Stock a Millionaire Maker?
Millionaire-making stocks don't always look obvious from the start. Unfortunately, by the time the business gets proven, the stock's biggest gains are usually behind it. That's the trade-off with growth stocks: You have to accept uncertainty before the fundamentals can impart confidence in the business's growth and survival.Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is currently one of these speculative stocks. The aviation start-up is pre-commercial, burning cash, and risky. Yet for investors willing to take the risk, the upside from Archer's current sub-$7 share price could be enormous. Here's why.Image source: Archer Aviation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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