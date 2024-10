Is Berkshire Hathaway's A Share Class a Buy?

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is one of the most famous companies on Wall Street today. Run by investment icon Warren Buffett, it is a very unique entity. There are some good reasons why investors might want to buy it, but that doesn't mean every investor can buy it. That's most prominent with regard to the A share class . Here's why most investors won't want to buy Berkshire Hathaway's A shares, even if they can afford to do it.Berkshire Hathaway is an insurance company. Berkshire Hathaway is a utility. Berkshire Hathaway is a midstream pipeline company. Berkshire Hathaway is a train company. Berkshire Hathaway is a chemical company. Berkshire Hathaway is a manufacturing company. Berkshire Hathaway is a retailer. Berkshire Hathaway is a housing company... The list could keep going, but you probably get the point. This company has its fingers in a lot of different pies.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool