Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
10.11.2025 12:50:00
Is BigBear.ai a Buy?
BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) has become a leading artificial intelligence (AI) stock as investors gained enthusiasm for the company's AI data analytics services, driving the company's stock up 452% over the past three years. BigBear.ai sells its services to private companies and the U.S. government, and some investors may be hoping that the stock will follow the impressive gains that fellow AI data analytics company Palantir has experienced over the past several years.But for all the enthusiasm, BigBear.ai has some significant drawbacks right now. Here are three problems with the company that I believe are big enough to currently disqualify it from being a good investment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
