Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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04.06.2026 00:40:01
Is Broadcom a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?
There was good and bad to be found in Broadcom's (NASDAQ: AVGO) second-quarter earnings report. On the one hand, revenue jumped 48% to $22.19 billion. And earnings of $2.44 per share were better than analysts' consensus expectations of $2.40 per share. However, Broadcom projected that artificial intelligence chip sales would reach $16 billion in the third quarter, below analysts' expectations of $17.2 billion. The company also maintained its full-year target of $100 billion in AI chip sales rather than raising it. That sent investors scrambling, and Broadcom stock fell more than 12% in after-hours trading today.Let's take a closer look at the report and what red flags the Street is seeing as Broadcom sells off following its Q2 earnings report.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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