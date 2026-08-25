Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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25.08.2026 13:15:00
Is Broadcom in Trouble Now That Alphabet Is Getting Chips From Marvell Too?
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock has dropped by more than 10% in less than two weeks, and Marvell Technologies (NASDAQ: MRVL) is to blame. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) decided to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) chip design partnership with Marvell, creating concerns that Broadcom could be edged out or face pricing pressure. However, investors shouldn't rush to sell their Broadcom shares. While the widening of the relationship between Marvell and Alphabet shows that the AI chipmaking landscape is becoming more competitive, the whole pie is growing, and Broadcom remains the leader in custom AI chips.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 585,00
|-0,42%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|292,05
|-0,54%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|289,05
|-0,64%