Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.08.2026 13:15:00

Is Broadcom in Trouble Now That Alphabet Is Getting Chips From Marvell Too?

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock has dropped by more than 10% in less than two weeks, and Marvell Technologies (NASDAQ: MRVL) is to blame. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) decided to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) chip design partnership with Marvell, creating concerns that Broadcom could be edged out or face pricing pressure. However, investors shouldn't rush to sell their Broadcom shares. While the widening of the relationship between Marvell and Alphabet shows that the AI chipmaking landscape is becoming more competitive, the whole pie is growing, and Broadcom remains the leader in custom AI chips.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Broadcom Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 9 585,00 -0,42% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 292,05 -0,54% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 289,05 -0,64% Alphabet C (ex Google)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:40 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix
26.08.26 Gates Foundation Trust: So sah das Aktienportfolio im zweiten Quartal aus
25.08.26 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Auf diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn
24.08.26 Icahn-Depot im 2. Quartal 2026: Bei diesen Aktien griff der Investor zu
23.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 34

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX und DAX vor Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften den Handel auf grünem Terrain beginnen. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegen sich am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen