Brookfield Asset Management Aktie
WKN: A0HNRY / ISIN: CA1125851040
|
14.12.2025 14:39:00
Is Brookfield Asset Management Stock a Buy Now?
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) is one of the largest asset managers in Canada. It has a long and successful history of investing globally in infrastructure assets. The company has ambitious plans that, if executed, could result in the doubling of its dividend. Here's why this stock could be an attractive buy for dividend growth, growth and income, and growth investors right now.As an asset manager, Brookfield Asset Management charges its customers fees based on the dollar value of the assets it manages. For most asset management companies, the key figure is assets under management (AUM). However, Brookfield Asset Management manages a significant portion of its own capital. It provides the figure fee-bearing capital for investors to monitor.
