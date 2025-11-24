Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
24.11.2025 12:30:00
Is D-Wave Quantum a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
Quantum computing stocks have been hit heavily by a sell-off. Most of the best-known names in the sector have lost about half of their value from their peak, and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) is no exception.D-Wave is down around 50% from its all-time high, which is frustrating for those who bought near the top. But is the stock headed back up? The quantum computing market is projected to be significant, and D-Wave has a unique approach to the industry. This combination could result in explosive growth, but is it enough to make a millionaire out of folks buying on this dip?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
