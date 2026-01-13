Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
13.01.2026 21:32:00
Is D-Wave Quantum Stock a Buy?
If there was ever a time to buy shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), that time could be now. The quantum computing company recently made a key move that strengthened its position amid the competition.On Jan. 7, D-Wave announced it will acquire Quantum Circuits, which also develops quantum computers. The merger enables D-Wave to accelerate its efforts to launch a quantum machine with broad market applicability. While quantum computers can complete complex calculations in minutes that would take centuries with a classical supercomputer, the tech is still nascent, limiting its widespread use. Quantum Circuits can advance D-Wave's solutions, boosting adoption.Let's unpack D-Wave's latest achievements to understand if its stock is a worthwhile investment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
