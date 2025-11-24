General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
|
24.11.2025 14:45:00
Is GE Vernova Stock a Buy Now?
Energy demand is soaring, driven by the rapid growth of power-hungry data centers servicing artificial intelligence (AI) applications. This has created a huge opportunity for GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) and is a big reason the stock has surged 440% since its 2024 spinoff from General Electric (now GE Aerospace).According to the Bank of America Institute, U.S. electricity demand is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 2.5% over the next decade, five times faster than in the previous decade. This surge underscores the pressing need to expand energy infrastructure. In the meantime, those with extensive assets, such as GE Vernova, are in a position to reap the benefits.With expertise in designing, manufacturing, and servicing solutions for power generation, grid infrastructure, and renewable energy, GE Vernova is ready to meet these evolving needs. As a result, the stock is up significantly and trades at a premium valuation.
21.10.25
|ROUNDUP: Triebwerksbauer GE Aerospace hebt Jahresziele erneut an (dpa-AFX)
17.07.25
|GE Aerospace lifts outlook on easing US tariff tensions with China (Financial Times)
12.06.25