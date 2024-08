Is It Finally Time to Buy Target Stock?

Target's (NYSE: TGT) stock jumped 11% on Aug. 21 after the retailer posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 3% year over year to $25.45 billion, exceeding analysts' estimates by $240 million, as its comparable sales grew 2%. Its adjusted earnings climbed 42% to $2.57 per share and also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.39.Target's headline numbers were impressive, but its stock remains more than 40% below its all-time high from November 2021. Let's see if this blue chip retail stock is finally primed for a rebound after its latest earnings beat.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool