Is It Time to Buy the Dip on Rivian Stock Even With Production Down This Year?

Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) sank after the maker of electric vehicles (EVs) lowered its full-year vehicle production numbers, saying it was experiencing a production disruption. The stock has been on a roller-coaster ride this year, dropping to start this year only to rally following an investment from Volkswagen. The stock currently finds itself down more than 50% on the year.Let's take a look at Rivian's most recent woes and whether there is another rebound in store for the company.