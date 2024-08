Is It Too Late to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock Now?

As one of the most famous investors in the world, Warren Buffett has amassed a huge following. So it's not surprising that Berkshire Hathaway 's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) stock is a popular holding among investors. After all, the conglomerate is also home to Buffett's famed investment portfolio.Berkshire has long been associated with insurance companies, as Buffett likes to use the float that the industry generates to make his investments. The float is simply money that insurance companies hold that has yet to be paid out in claims.Berkshire owns a number of insurance companies, including Geico and General Re. However, it also has a plethora of wholly-owned businesses in a variety of sectors, from railroad operator BNSF to underwear maker Fruit of the Loom.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool