Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock? Evidence Is Piling Up That Provides a Compelling Answer.

There are no two ways about it: The dawn of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution in early 2023 has been a windfall for chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company pioneered the graphics processing units (GPUs) that have become the gold standard for a variety of use cases by providing the computational horsepower needed to underpin video games, data centers, and even earlier versions of AI.Generative AI went viral early last year, with Nvidia at the heart of what many are calling the next industrial revolution. The results have been striking: Nvidia stock is up more than 800% since the start of 2023 and hovers less than 2% off its all-time high (as of this writing) -- but it's been a bumpy ride. Nvidia stock lost as much as 27% during the four weeks starting in early July but has rebounded vigorously, gaining nearly all that back over the past month.Causing the recent decline were fears that demand for AI could dwindle, and a great deal of future growth was already baked into the stock price. That said, there's mounting evidence that answers the question: Is it too late to buy Nvidia stock?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool