24.10.2024 10:55:00
Is Kinder Morgan a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
If you are looking at Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) for the first time, the stock might appear fairly attractive based on its current metrics. You might even think you've found a millionaire-maker stock, as it offers a 4.6% dividend yield, several years' worth of annual dividend increases, and a $5.2 billion backlog of growth investments to exploit.The problem comes when you look a little further back in the midstream giant's history. Here's why long-term investors will want to tread with caution as they examine Kinder Morgan in hopes of finding an investment that could help make them a millionaire.As you look to build a seven-figure portfolio, you can try to bet the house on one or two stocks, but a much better approach is to build a diversified portfolio of good companies that are all performing. Over time you can benefit from the business growth they achieve and, if you reinvest your dividends, you can compound the benefit of owning dividend payers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
