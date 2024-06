Is Marvell Technology Stock a Buy?

The semiconductor sector has done well in 2024, as evidenced by the 23% gains clocked by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index this year. This rally also had a positive effect on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL).Then Marvell's rally came to a screeching halt with the May 30 release of its fiscal 2025 first-quarter results (for the three months ended May 4, 2024). The stock price fell 10% after the company released a mixed quarterly report.A closer look at Marvell's latest results indicates that its recent pullback could offer a buying opportunity for savvy investors. Let's look at the reasons why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel